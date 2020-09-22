Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Denied Exit From Wash. River PCB Litigation

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday rejected a push by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to throw out a lawsuit by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups pushing for officials to regulate PCB contamination in the Spokane River, deciding that the agency's compliance plan can be challenged.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein said the environmental groups could challenge a plan put in place by the agency to improve the river's polychlorinated biphenyls pollution. The advocates, along with the intervenor Spokane Tribe of Indians, believe that after years of pushing for officials to do something, they have instead delayed or...

