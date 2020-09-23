Doctor Certification Group Ducks Antitrust Claims

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge permanently threw out an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday accusing a nonprofit that comprised medical specialty boards of illegally colluding with hospitals and insurers to force doctors into paying for recertification programs for their specialties, deeming the allegations too vague to survive. The American Board of Medical Specialties once before had beaten the lawsuit by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, which represents doctors of almost every specialty and says ABMS colluded with hospitals and insurers to require certification purchase as a condition for medical staff privileges or to participate in an insurance network. This time around, U.S....

