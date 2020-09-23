Supplement Maker Can't Erase Anti-Aging Fraud Suit In NJ

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A supplement maker has fallen short in trying to defeat class claims that it falsely touted the anti-aging benefits of a product the company said boosted human growth hormone levels by 682%, with a New Jersey federal judge finding the suit plausibly alleged the business misled consumers. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman on Tuesday largely denied Utah-based SanMedica International LLC's motion to dismiss Holly Diebler's suit asserting a violation of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act and breach of express warranty in connection with the company's purportedly bogus advertising about SeroVital-hgh. SanMedica has allegedly represented that SeroVital increased HGH levels...

