Fla. Businesses Win Class Cert. In Suit Over Water Main Break

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Thousands of businesses forced to temporarily close last year when a water main broke in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have won approval to move forward with a class action against Florida Power & Light Co. and the contractors they say are responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damages. Broward County Circuit Judge William Haury issued a ruling from the bench Friday, certifying a class covering all businesses within the area impacted by the July 17, 2019, incident, according to a court transcript. The incident also resulted in fresh water being cut off to 200,000 residents for a few days....

