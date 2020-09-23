Senate Approves LGBT Rights Expert For Final EEOC Vacancy

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Democrat Jocelyn Samuels, a national expert on LGBTQ law and policy issues, to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, capping a two-day stretch that saw the commission gain three new members and the GOP cement a majority until at least 2022. By a vote of 54-42, the Senate confirmed Samuels to one of two seats on the five-member commission that are traditionally reserved for the minority political party. Her term will expire in July 2021. Samuels, a onetime EEOC attorney and labor counsel for Sen. Ted Kennedy, is executive director of the Williams Institute at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS