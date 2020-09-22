GAO Says Federal Cybersecurity Plan Needs 'Clear' Leader

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Tuesday called for the government to name a single official responsible for implementing a federal cybersecurity strategy, saying murkiness around that responsibility was holding the government back from putting the plan into place. Although the White House's National Security Council has been tasked with leading the implementation of the 2018 National Cyber Strategy, it is not clear which specific official is ultimately responsible for coordinating efforts between the 10 federal entities given roles in the strategy, or for holding agencies accountable both when implementing the strategy and once it is implemented, the GAO said in...

