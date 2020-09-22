GAO Finds Defense Printing Software Deal Properly Awarded

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Defense Department agency reasonably found that a Maryland company's software met the technical requirements for a nearly $58 million printing contract, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office decision released Tuesday, which rejected a challenge to the deal. The GAO rejected Virginia company Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc.'s protest alleging that the Defense Logistics Agency didn't follow its bid proposal criteria or wrongly eased its requirements by awarding a printing contract to Paragon-One Group LLC. Evidence shows that the agency reasonably awarded the deal to Paragon-One based on a state of work compliance form included with the company's proposal...

