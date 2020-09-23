Law Firm Seeks Revival Of Fraud Suit Against Bankruptcy Atty

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida law firm urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to find that a lower court erred by applying the Barton doctrine, which bars suits against court-appointed trustees and other fiduciaries, to prevent it from suing a North Carolina firm it worked with in a previously completed bankruptcy case. During oral arguments planned for Jacksonville, Florida, but held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, counsel for plaintiffs Orlando attorney T. Scott Tufts and his firm contended that the Barton doctrine does not apply to their April 2018 fraud suit against Edward C. Hay Jr. and Pitts Hay & Hugenschmidt PA because...

