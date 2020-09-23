Judge Says O'Reilly Tractor Fluid Settlement Needs Work

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge rejected an $8.5 million settlement deal meant to end a proposed class action accusing O'Reilly Auto Parts and two associated companies of improperly using the nickname of a retired John Deere product to sell their own tractor hydraulic fluid. In his Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Greg Kays told O'Reilly, Omni Specialty Packaging LLC, Ozark Automotive Distributors Inc and the proposed consumer class that he wanted to see a revised settlement agreement with changes made to the proposed notice process, the counsel fee payout schedule, the dates for objecting and opting out, and an injunction provision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS