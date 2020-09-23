Wage Suit Slams Mortgage Company's Pay Practices

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp.'s pay practices are under fire from an ex-employee who alleges that he and other loan officers were stiffed out of commissions and other payment, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court. Ex-loan officer Jose Vasquez's putative class and collective action filed Tuesday alleges that the 127-year-old financial services and mortgage firm's compensation policy violates federal and state laws. Vasquez claims the firm never paid him for non-sales work and contrived ways to avoid or delay commissions owed to him on loan sales. "Draper and Kramer's unlawful compensation policy and practice is a notable departure...

