Sony, Others Can't Take Pirating Claim To 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday refused to allow music labels to appeal the dismissal of part of their suit against telecommunications company Bright House Networks over its alleged failure to curb internet subscribers' pirating activity. U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven said she would not allow the music labels, which include Sony Music Entertainment and UMG Recordings Inc., to appeal a July 8 decision that dismissed their claim that BHN is vicariously liable for the copyright infringement committed by customers who download pirated music. They had argued an interlocutory appeal now would potentially reduce the amount of litigation necessary on...

