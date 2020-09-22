Macklemore Gets Fees From Sampling Suit Win, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Tuesday that hip-hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis can keep legal fees they won after beating a lawsuit by New Orleans jazz artist Paul Batiste, which claimed some of their popular songs, such as "Thrift Shop," featured illegal samples. The three-judge panel said it found no fault with a Louisiana federal court's decision last year to order Batiste to pay $125,000 to reimburse Macklemore and Lewis for their legal expenses. "Given the objective unreasonableness of Batiste's claims, his history of litigation misconduct, and his pattern of filing overaggressive copyright actions, the district court didn't abuse its discretion...

