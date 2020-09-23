Judge Slams Apple Over Disclosure Date Push In 4G IP Case

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 4:24 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday criticized Apple for trying to push out dates to disclose evidence in a patent infringement dispute over 4G technology brought by three PanOptis subsidiaries, saying it's important that when agreements between parties are made "they are stuck to." In his oral ruling, High Court Judge Colin Birss also rejected Apple's arguments that no date had been agreed for a summary judgment hearing. The tech giant had sought to schedule the hearing in January, instead of in December, which Optis Cellular Technology LLC and the other two claimants argued had been previously set. Apple had previously signed...

