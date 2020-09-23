Ex-EBay Workers To Plead Guilty In Cyberstalking Case

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Four former eBay workers have agreed to plead guilty to participating in an elaborate stalking campaign targeting a Massachusetts couple over their e-commerce blog's critical coverage of the company, according to a court notice Wednesday. Four former eBay workers have agreed to plead guilty to participating in a cyberstalking campaign targeting a Massachusetts couple. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) U.S. District Judge William G. Young scheduled a hearing for Oct. 8 for Brian Gilbert, Stephanie Popp, Stephanie Stockwell and Veronica Zea to enter a plea to a criminal information. That document, which was filed May 22 and made public less than a month later, charges...

