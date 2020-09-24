$14.8B Nuclear Warhead Could Face Production Delays

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A new warhead that could cost up to $14.8 billion to produce — the most expensive nuclear weapons program update since the Cold War — may not meet its production goals, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The National Nuclear Security Administration has been developing plans for the W87-1 warhead since 2010, but some design elements remain undecided, the GAO said in a report released Wednesday. In order to build the new weapons from scratch, the NNSA is also modernizing select facilities to produce components, including the core of the warhead where the fissile material is stored called the "pit,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS