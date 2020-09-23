Staffing Co. Says Littler Attys Can't Duck Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A former Littler Mendelson PC client urged a Texas state judge not to dismiss a legal malpractice suit alleging a discovery misstep allowed opposing counsel to expand a labor lawsuit against the company, saying the law firm can't use a state free speech law to end the litigation. Oil and gas industry staffing company New Tech Global Ventures LLC filed a response Monday to the law firm's motion to dismiss the case under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, arguing the act's commercial speech exemption applies here, barring the use of the TCPA as an early dismissal mechanism. The defendant attorneys, Kerry...

