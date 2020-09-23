IRS Notice Helps Unpack Part-Time Worker 401(k) Eligibility

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- One of the more significant changes set forth in the Setting Up Every Community for Retirement Enhancement, or SECURE, Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20, 2019, expanded elective deferral eligibility provisions for 401(k) plans. Specifically, Section 112 of the SECURE Act provides that long-term, part-time workers — part-time workers who complete three consecutive 12-month periods of service with respect to which they are credited with at least 500 hours of service in each 12-month period — can participate in the elective deferral component of a 401(k) plan. On Sept. 2, the IRS issued Notice 2020-68 that clarifies the long-term, part-time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS