Trump's New Cuba Sanctions Target Rum, Cigars And Hotels

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday rolled out new sanctions against Cuba that will forbid Americans from importing alcohol and tobacco products from the island or staying at hotels owned by the Cuban government. While President Donald Trump has peeled back much of the Obama administration's attempt to normalize U.S. trade with Cuba, the White House has allowed some degree of flexibility for travelers venturing to the island. But a slew of new measures unveiled by the U.S. Treasury Department will apply new restrictions for Americans venturing to Cuba. "The Cuban regime has been redirecting revenue from authorized U.S. travel for its...

