OneWeb Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan Vote, $235M In Financing

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday sent OneWeb Global's $181 million equity-swap Chapter 11 plan to a creditor vote while approving $235 million in new financing that the satellite internet startup said will go toward restarting its launch program. At a telephone hearing, OneWeb counsel told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain that it had secured full creditor consent for the plan, which will include $10 million for unsecured creditors and payment of the expenses of the case by the new owner of its assets, in addition to new debtor-in-possession financing through the end of the year. London-based OneWeb was founded...

