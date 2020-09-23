Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bechtel, Others To Pay $58M To End Gov't Overcharge Claims

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Bechtel National Inc. and other government contractors will pay $57.75 million to resolve allegations that for a decade they overcharged taxpayers for labor costs associated with building a radioactive waste treatment plant in Washington state, the federal government said Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Energy was overcharged for worker downtime, adding that management at Bechtel National, or BNI, and AECOM Energy & Construction Inc., or AECI, knew idle time was a problem but never moved to correct it, the government said.

In addition to the payment, BNI and AECI will pay for an independent monitor at the Hanford Waste Treatment Plant...

