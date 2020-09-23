Hydroponics Co. Can't Pause TCPA Suit For Autodialer Ruling

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has declined to pause a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit against a hydroponics company while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs an element of the law, finding the narrow question before the justices is irrelevant to the case. Hydroponics Inc. did not challenge Vanessa Camacho's assertion that it used a random number generator to send her marketing texts, meaning her complaint will still describe an autodialer as defined by the TCPA regardless of the outcome in Facebook Inc. v. Duguid, the court found Tuesday. At issue in the Facebook case is whether the term "automatic telephone dialing system"...

