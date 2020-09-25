Fighter Jet Acquisition Plan Faces Strong Headwinds

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Air Force acquisition chief Will Roper's ambitious plan to overhaul how the service buys fighter jets faces several significant obstacles, including a limited number of defense companies with the necessary experience and a risk-averse Congress. Roper recently released his strategy for a "new digital acquisition reality" that would move the Air Force away from the current process of introducing aircraft slowly over time and keeping them in service for decades to developing new fighter jets over a few years and deploying them in small lots of less than 100 aircraft. The Sept. 15 proposal for an all-digital engineering model would also...

