Real Estate PE Firm Lands $107M For Conn. Apartments

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Real estate private equity company Invictus Real Estate Partners secured nearly $107.3 million in Freddie Mac financing to purchase a 464-unit apartment building in Norwalk, Connecticut, according to an announcement on Wednesday from the borrower's broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The loan is for The Waypointe, a multi-housing property located at 515 West Ave., that boasts one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 93% of which are already occupied, according to the announcement. Invictus managing principal Eric Scheffler said in the announcement that the purchase was part of the firm's plan to beef up its portfolio with "quality" multi-housing properties near various transit...

