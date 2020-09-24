Bankrupt Lab Takes Mintz Malpractice Fight To 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A defunct diagnostics lab's bankruptcy trustee told an Alabama federal judge Wednesday that he's appealing to the Eleventh Circuit Mintz's win in a malpractice case alleging the law firm failed to advise the cholesterol testing company that its business practices could run afoul of federal law. In a two-page notice of appeal, Thomas Reynolds, the bankruptcy trustee for Jefferson County, Alabama-based Atherotech Inc., told U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon that he's challenging her Aug. 26 order denying his request to alter, amend or vacate the July 28 final judgment in favor of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS