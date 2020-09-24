Hearst Accused Of Enabling Exec Who Demeaned Workers

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- An executive at Hearst Communications mocked and demeaned older and female employees with "little more than a slap on the wrist" from his managers, according to a suit filed in New York state court by a former director who says the conditions led her to quit. Lauren Johnson, a former advertising director for the publishing conglomerate, alleged Wednesday that the company fostered a hostile workplace by not punishing her manager for his remarks about her and others' work and appearance. The treatment from her boss forced Johnson to take a lesser role, which she saw as a form of retaliation, and...

