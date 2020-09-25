Insurers Settle Claim Over Ship Rust With Logistics Co.

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 6:37 PM BST) -- Eighteen insurers have settled a $1.4 million suit brought against them by international logistics company Golden Pacific seeking compensation for rust allegedly found in the storage tank of a ship just months after it purchased the vessel. Judge Sara Cockerill halted the proceedings brought by Golden Pacific International & Holdings (S) PTE Ltd., according to a Sept. 21 consent order. Representatives for the defendants said that the matter had been settled under confidential terms. Golden Pacific sued insurers, including HSBC Insurance (Singapore) PTE Ltd. and three syndicates at Lloyd's of London, in the High Court after they declined to indemnify it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS