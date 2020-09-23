Calif. Gov. Orders Halt Of Gas-Powered Car Sales By 2035

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order committing that the state would allow only zero-emission new car and truck sales by 2035 as part of a wider effort to wean the state off fossil fuel use. California's governor has told state regulators to craft rules for a transition away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, saying the state is following the lead of countries with similar plans. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) In a statement heralding the move as a first-in-the-nation initiative to reduce greenhouse gas output and combat climate change, the governor said he has directed the California Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS