Duke Energy's 401(k) Plan Management Sparks ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy was hit with a proposed ERISA class action Wednesday claiming the company let its 401(k) plan pay twice as much for services than other similar plans and cost workers millions of dollars, even though it was a "mega" plan with significant bargaining power. In his complaint, Michael Johnson told the court that Duke Energy Corp. and the Duke Energy Benefits Committee had a duty under the Employment Retirement Income Security Act to use "prudent practices" to keep an eye on the plan's costs and keep them at a minimum. "Given the exorbitant excess fees defendants have allowed the plan...

