Rawlings Hits Back On Bid To Deny False Ad Suit Coverage

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. on Wednesday took a swing at its insurer's bid to duck its counterclaims over coverage in a suit alleging Rawlings lied about the weight of its bats, saying the exclusion the insurer leans on applies only to antitrust claims, not the false advertising allegations in the underlying suit. The sporting goods company said Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. is misrepresenting the terms of its antitrust exclusion by arguing that its reference to "unfair trade practices" bars coverage of the false advertising claims, saying that interpretation is far too broad and would render much of its policy...

