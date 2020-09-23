'Close Your Legs' Judge Settles Bias Suit Against NJ Courts

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey state judge has settled his federal discrimination suit against the state judiciary and two jurists, a few months after he was ousted for asking a sexual assault accuser whether she closed her legs and later joking about the case with his staff, according to an order filed Wednesday. U.S. Chief District Judge Freda L. Wolfson signed an order administratively terminating the action, saying it was reported to the court that ex-Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr.'s suit has been settled. The onetime judge had claimed the defendants discriminated against him due to his association with his...

