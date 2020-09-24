Spy Court Backs Broad View Of 'Facility' Open To Surveillance

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has declassified a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court opinion supporting a novel interpretation of the types of facilities that can be targeted by the government's electronic surveillance. The term "facilities" as listed in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act has a broad meaning and includes the target of the government's surveillance request, Judge Rosemary M. Collyer said in her March 5 opinion, a heavily redacted version of which the ODNI released Wednesday. The specified facilities are listed in the opinion only as "Facilities serviced by … specified internet [redacted] providers." "The court concludes that Congress did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS