3rd Circ. Upholds Boeing's Win In FMLA Retaliation Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Boeing did not violate federal employment law when it fired a helicopter mechanic for failing to return to work from medical leave, the Third Circuit said Wednesday. A three-judge panel handed a win to the aerospace giant in a seven-page unpublished opinion, saying it did not interfere with Paul Alkins' Family and Medical Leave Act rights or retaliate against him for taking such leave by firing him, even though Alkins said he had planned to extend his leave. The panel's ruling affirmed a trial court's grant of summary judgment to Boeing. "Alkins indisputably did not give Boeing notice of his intention...

