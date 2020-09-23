PTAB Weighs Wells Fargo's Digs At USAA Check Deposit Tech

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An invention owned by United Services Automobile Association for capturing check images so bank customers can make mobile deposits was scrutinized Wednesday as the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board looked at whether to shield the patents from a Wells Fargo challenge. Wells Fargo hopes to get several related patents declared invalid by the PTAB after USAA sued its banking rival in Texas federal court for allegedly trampling the increasingly popular technology, which lets users snap cellphone pictures of their checks instead of heading to the bank. Wednesday's hearing focused on a range of issues about whether skilled artisans would have...

