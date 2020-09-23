Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jurors Divided In Ex-Deutsche Traders' Spoofing Trial

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Jurors told an Illinois federal judge on Wednesday they couldn't come to a consensus in a wire fraud trial accusing two former Deutsche Bank traders of unlawfully spoofing the precious metals market, but they were ordered to continue deliberating.

The jury will return to court Thursday morning after telling U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. in a mid-afternoon note, during its first full day of deliberation, that it was split 9-2 in the government's case against ex-traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu.

The jury's note indicated nine jurors were leaning toward one verdict while the remaining two were unwavering in the...

