3rd Circ. Says Janus Can't Nix Airline Union Nonmember Fees

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday held that the Railway Labor Act authorizes a union representing United Airlines workers to charge fees to nonmembers, rejecting the workers' argument that the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus ruling and two others established the fees violate the First Amendment. In a unanimous unpublished decision authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, a three-judge panel said the three Supreme Court opinions cited by the United Airlines workers do not overrule the high court's precedential ruling in 1956's Railway Employees' Department v. Hanson, which held that under the Railway Labor Act, fees collected from nonunion members do not violate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS