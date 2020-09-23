11th Circ. Says Fla. Cop Must Face Shooting Death Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday denied qualified immunity for a Florida police officer who fatally shot a suicidal woman without warning, saying there is a factual dispute as to whether the officer violated the woman's constitutional right against excessive force. A three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing the officer, Jonathan Lozada of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, of violating the civil rights of Susan Teel, a woman who had slit her wrists while under the influence of alcohol. Lozada had responded to a "mental health crisis" 911 call made by the woman's husband and plaintiff,...

