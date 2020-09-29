Mintz Snags Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner In LA

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has announced recently that it nabbed an experienced white collar and governmental investigations attorney from Kirkland & Ellis LLP as a member in the firm's Los Angeles office. Mintz said in a statement last week that James Rapore is "well-known for his extraordinary victories in complex white-collar, government investigations, and high-stakes commercial litigation matters" and helped get an "extremely rare" dismissal of federal criminal charges for a client facing wire fraud, securities fraud and other charges, along with 20 years in prison and fines and restitution of more than $100 million. "We are...

