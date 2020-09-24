EEOC Backs Worker's 5th Circ. Push To Revive Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked the Fifth Circuit to revive a Black trash hauler's race bias suit, saying a Texas federal court wrongly disregarded evidence that racial slurs were used in his workplace. The EEOC weighed in Wednesday with an amicus brief backing Ricky Lockhart's appeal of the dismissal of his case against Republic Services Inc., saying the lower court "wrongly discounted" the circumstantial evidence of Lockhart's colleagues calling him the N-word in Spanish. The trial court also dropped the ball when it required Lockhart to submit evidence that non-Black workers in similar positions got better treatment than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS