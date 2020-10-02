Winston & Strawn Adds Bankruptcy Partner From Schulte

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has announced it has brought on a former Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP special counsel as a restructuring partner at its New York City office as it deals with the upsurge in bankruptcy filings brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement last week Winston & Strawn said James Bentley's experience with restructurings in a broad variety of business sectors will be "instrumental" in addressing the upsurge in bankruptcy filings over the past months. "The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption in the global capital markets and a surge in both the number and complexity of...

