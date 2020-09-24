Lighting Biz Agrees To Pay SEC $1.25M Over Fraud Scheme

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- An LED lighting company accused of cooking the books to illegally inflate its revenue numbers before a public offering has agreed to pay a $1.25 million penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency told a Connecticut federal court Thursday. The SEC announced the agreement on the same day it officially filed suit against Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and the company's top executives, including CEO Robert LaPenta and former Chief Financial Officer James DePalma. The SEC alleged numerous violations of federal law between 2014 and 2018 as the company sought to portray a healthier company outlook than was reality. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS