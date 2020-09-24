Texas Panel Revives Allegation Atty Botched Deepwater Claim

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel ruled Thursday that malpractice claims against a Beaumont, Texas, attorney and his firm were thrown out prematurely because the two had not proved a client fired them before their alleged botching of the man's Deepwater Horizon economic loss claim. The Ninth Court of Appeals reversed a trial court's summary judgment in favor of Brent W. Coon and his firm, Brent Coon & Associates, finding that they had not proved Nicholas Marteny fired them from pursuing compensation from BP for losing his job as a merchant mariner following the Deepwater Horizon disaster. The panel said that an employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS