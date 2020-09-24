CAS Overturns Lifetime Ban On Russian Biathletes

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned lifetime bans on three Russian biathletes after the women filed appeals contesting their alleged violations of anti-doping rules during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the court announced Thursday. A CAS panel found that alleged doping by Russian biathletes Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova could not be established beyond a "mere suspicion," according to the release. The panel also reduced teammate Olga Zaytseva's ban to just the following Winter Olympics, even as it confirmed that she used a prohibited substance in 2014. "Ms. Zaytseva is declared ineligible for the next edition of the Olympic...

