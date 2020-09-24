Judge Eyes Blocking USCIS Rule Hiking Immigrant Aid Fees

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- In weighing whether to block a contentious Trump administration rule raising fees immigrants pay for naturalization and other services, a D.C. federal judge on Thursday zeroed in on claims the increase was arbitrary and crafted by acting officials who lacked rulemaking authority. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss also probed whether the rule, issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was really aimed at fixing a budget shortfall for processing immigrant applications, or for raising money for other priorities, such as border enforcement. The USCIS rule — launched under one acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and finalized under another — makes...

