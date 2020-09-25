Dime Community Investor Sues To Block $489M Bank Merger

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Dime Community Bancshares Inc. investor has filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court seeking to block the bank's planned $489 million sale to Bridge Bancorp Inc., claiming not enough information has been provided for shareholders to make an informed decision on the transaction. In a suit made public Thursday, shareholder Paul Parshall asserts that key financial details were left out of a Sept. 14 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that render the disclosure "false and misleading." "The omissions and false and misleading statements in the registration statement are material in that a reasonable stockholder will...

