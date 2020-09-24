Full 11th Circ. Will Rehear Case Over Holy Spirit-Led Juror

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Thursday that the entire appeals court will rehear former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's appeal of her conviction on corruption charges, vacating a previous decision affirming the removal of a juror who believed the Holy Spirit told him the ex- Florida congresswoman was innocent. The appeals court said the court's members had been polled at the request of one of the judges, and a majority agreed to rehear en banc the case over whether a district judge properly removed a juror because of comments made to fellow jurors at the beginning of deliberations that the Holy Spirit had...

