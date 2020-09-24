Fed. Circ. Unravels EDTX Trial Over Ethernet Patent

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday gave Network-1 Technologies Inc. a second chance to prove HP infringed its patent directed to remotely powering equipment over an ethernet network, but also revived HP's attempt to invalidate that patent in Texas federal court. The precedential opinion picks apart an Eastern District of Texas jury verdict and post-trial relief granted by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in 2017, which had ultimately concluded that Hewlett-Packard Co. didn't infringe and that it was barred from arguing the patent was invalid as obvious. Network-1 won a new trial on infringement, and HP can try again on invalidity....

