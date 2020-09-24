Supermarket Firm Says Ch. 11 Buyer Wants To Ax Union Deals

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The parent of the Kings Food and Balducci's supermarket chains Thursday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to allow the company to reject union contracts and pension obligations, saying they are standing in the way of the $75 million bid it has for the company. At a remote hearing counsel for KB U.S. Holdings said the rejections were necessary to allow the sale to go forward and meet a debtor-in-possession funding agreement deadline, and asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane to reject union arguments that another bidder might be found to assume the obligations. "The buyer we have now, the DIP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS