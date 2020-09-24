Backpage Execs Want Judge DQ'd Over Spouse AG's 'Bias'

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Former Backpage.com executives accused of facilitating prostitution argued Wednesday that an Arizona federal judge must recuse herself from the case due to comments by her husband, who is the state's attorney general, that show a "strong bias" against the now-defunct site. The seven former Backpage executives and employees are accused of facilitating prostitution through advertisements on the site, which was once affiliated with the publisher of The Village Voice. They face charges under the Travel Act, which makes it a federal crime to promote unlawful activity via interstate travel. In their motion asking U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to recuse...

