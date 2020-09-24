Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Financial Services Co. Head Charged In $4.4M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The head of a financial services firm was arrested Thursday and charged in Manhattan federal court with involvement in a securities fraud scheme that scammed at least 18 investors out of about $4.4 million.

Since at least 2015 through 2019, Craig Zabala used about $3.2 million of the $4.4 million to make Ponzi-like payments to 10 other investors and to enrich himself and his girlfriend Doreen McCarthy, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday and a civil complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Zabala, 68, was the chairman, CEO and president of various affiliated and intertwined...

