IP Litigator Makes Move To McDermott From Alston & Bird

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has bolstered its Atlanta presence by scooping up an experienced intellectual property litigator from Alston & Bird LLP. Shane Nichols has joined McDermott Will & Emery as a partner, the firm said in a Thursday announcement. He told Law360 on Monday that McDermott's office in Atlanta is new, adding that he found it interesting the firm was recruiting vigorously during the COVID-19 pandemic when it seemed like most other firms were not, at least at the partner level. "I've always been entrepreneurial, so when they contacted me it seemed like a really unique opportunity to build...

